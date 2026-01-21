Midwest Food Bank unveils refrigerated truck funded through an Impact Central Illinois grant

Midwest Food Bank hosted staff, volunteers and members of Impact Central Illinois on Wednesday to unveil a new refrigerated truck at its facility in Peoria.

Impact Central Illinois awarded the food bank a $118,000 grant to fund the truck.

“This truck is more than just a new set of wheels,” said Christa Staley, executive director of Midwest Food Bank. “It’s a strategic investment in feeding people and preventing good food from going to waste.”

With a built-in refrigeration system, the truck will allow the food bank to transport fresh, perishable items that might otherwise be discarded.

The organization said the vehicle will help expand the organization’s Food Rescue and Distribution Program by improving its ability to recover and deliver perishable food. In 2024, Midwest Food Bank distributed more than 526 million pounds of food across the U.S., with a growing share of that coming from rescued food sources.