American Red Cross issues call for donors amid ‘severe blood shortage’

With requests from hospitals exceeding the available blood supply, the American Red Cross is urging people to give blood so patients don’t face delays in receiving care.

The organization says the higher demand has resulted in a 35% draw down of blood products over the past month, pointing to high flu activity in every state combined with extreme winter weather as exacerbating a “severe blood shortage.”

“Winter always puts pressure on the blood supply and this year widespread flu and rough weather are making it even tougher,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross donor services.

“If you’re able, now’s a great time to make and keep blood donation appointments, during National Blood Donor Month. Every donation can be a lifeline for a patient who isn’t able to hold off on critical care.”

The Red Cross says the need is particularly high for platelets, as well as blood types O, A-negative and B-negative.

In a promotion aimed at encouraging donations, donors who give blood this week, through Sunday, will be entered automatically for a chance to win a trip for two to attend Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

Interested donors can book an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or using their Blood Donor App.

In Central Illinois, the Blood Donation Center on John Gwynn Jr. Ave., in Peoria is open until 7 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday, and open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The center on Westport Court in Bloomington is open during those same times, as well as from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple additional blood drives are scheduled across Peoria, McLean, Tazewell, Woodford and Livingston counties through the first week of February.