Statewide: The people helping to bring down Chicago homicides

Chicago still has a problem with violence. But the number of murders has been declining. The city this year is seeing about 30 percent fewer homicides than during the same period a year ago and is on pace for the lowest total in a decade.

Many credit street outreach workers, who are publicly funded. We learn more about them and the work they do.

Also:

* We recap some legislation that failed to make it to the finish line in the spring legislative session.

* We visit with a great grandmother from McLean County who is using her skills as a baker for a worthy cause.

* Charlie Schlenker speaks with author Ray McKoski about his new book "David Davis: Abraham Lincoln's Favorite Judge."

* Peter Medlin reports on a nonprofit at Northern Illinois University supporting international students in an uncertain time.

* Chicago Sun-Times Health Reporter Elvia Malagon explains how federal funding freezes are impacting research at Northwestern University and the University of Illinois Chicago.

Knox College

* Gov. JB Pritzker delivered a commencement address at Knox College.

* Brian Sapp brings us details on the Illinois State Bar Association's Rural Practice Fellowship Program. It's goal is to help alleviate "legal deserts" in mostly small, rural counties.

* Will Bauer has more on farmers taking on additional debt and the impact on the ag economy.