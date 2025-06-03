U.S. Supreme Court will hear Bost's appeal over Illinois' mail-in ballot counting

The U.S. Supreme Court announced in an order filed on Monday that it will hear a southern Illinois congressman's appeal over the state's counting of mail-in ballots received up to 14 days after Election Day.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Muphysboro, and two Illinois delegates to the Republican National Convention first filed the lawsuit against the Illinois State Board of Elections in May 2022 — alleging that counting ballots after the election violated federal election law.

A President Trump-appointed judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Bost and the other plaintiffs lacked legal standing to challenge the state law.

The high court agreed to hear Bost's appeal on standing during its next term, which is scheduled to start in October.

"With the American people's confidence in our elections at a discouraging low point, it's more important than ever we work to restore their trust," Bost in a statement. "I believe a big part of that effort is ensuring all votes are tallied by Election Day, not days or weeks later."

The conservative activist group Judicial Watch will represent Bost and the other plaintiffs' appeal.

"The Supreme Court's decision to hear this case is a critical opportunity to uphold federal law, protect voter rights, and ensure election integrity," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "Illinois' 14-day extension of Election Day thwarts federal law, violates the civil rights of voters, and invites fraud."

A spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Bost has represented Illinois' 12th Congressional District since 2015, which includes portions of the Metro East.

St. Louis Public Radio's Rachel Lippmann contributed to this report.

