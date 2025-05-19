OSF HealthCare mourns death of Peoria doctor

OSF HealthCare is mourning the car crash death of a doctor from Peoria.

In a Facebook post, representatives of OSF St. Mary Medical Center acknowledged the death of 47-year old Syed Imam. Dr. Imam was a member of the medical staff at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children, as well as the many coworkers and patients who were impacted by his life and service,” wrote a representative of OSF HealthCare in the post.

According to the Warren County Coroner’s Office, Imam was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, after a crash between a car and a semi tractor-trailer at an intersection on U.S. Route 67 near 185th Avenue, west of Monmouth.

The Coroner’s Office said an autopsy has been performed, but no cause of death has been released, pending the completion of an investigation by Illinois State Police and toxicology testing required by state law.

Imam was a nephrologist at OSF and described as a “dedicated” member of Renal Care Associates.