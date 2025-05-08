'Moment of great significance': Peoria Bishop Louis Tylka celebrates first American pope

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria’s leader calls the election of the first American pope “of great significance for the Church and the world.”

Bishop Louis Tylka issued a statement Thursday afternoon, after Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, accepted his election from a balcony in the Vatican.

Bishop Louis Tylka issued a statement Thursday afternoon, after Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, accepted his election from a balcony in the Vatican.

Prevost is a 69-year old American, originally from Chicago, who spent most of his career as a missionary in South America.

You can read Tylka’s full statement below:

“We welcome the news of the election of the new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, with hearts full of joy and hope. In this moment of great significance for the Church and the world, we were grateful for the guidance of the Holy Spirit who led the cardinals in their sacred task.

As the People of God, we pledge our support and fidelity to Pope Leo XIV as the Successor of Peter. United with the universal Church, we are ready to walk in faith alongside our new Holy Father, trusting in God's providence and grace.

Let us pray his pontificate will lead all Catholics in our efforts to bring Christ to the world — a world so in need of healing, truth, and peace. May the Lord bless our new Pope abundantly as he begins his ministry of service, unity, and love.”

