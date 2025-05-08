© 2025 NPR Illinois
'Moment of great significance': Peoria Bishop Louis Tylka celebrates first American pope

WCBU | By Collin Schopp
Published May 8, 2025 at 1:21 PM CDT
Catholic Diocese of Peoria Bishop Lou Tylka poses outside the WCBU newsroom on the Bradley University campus in this 2022 photo.
Hannah Alani
/
WCBU
Catholic Diocese of Peoria Bishop Lou Tylka.

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria’s leader calls the election of the first American pope “of great significance for the Church and the world.”

Bishop Louis Tylka issued a statement Thursday afternoon, after Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, accepted his election from a balcony in the Vatican.

“We welcome the news of the election of the new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, with hearts full of joy and hope,” said Tylka in the statement. “As the People of God, we pledge support and fidelity to Pope Leo XIV as the Successor of Peter. United with the universal Church , we are ready to walk in faith alongside our new Holy Father, trusting in God’s providence and grace.”

Prevost is a 69-year old American, originally from Chicago, who spent most of his career as a missionary in South America.

You can read Tylka’s full statement below:

“We welcome the news of the election of the new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, with hearts full of joy and hope. In this moment of great significance for the Church and the world, we were grateful for the guidance of the Holy Spirit who led the cardinals in their sacred task.

As the People of God, we pledge our support and fidelity to Pope Leo XIV as the Successor of Peter. United with the universal Church, we are ready to walk in faith alongside our new Holy Father, trusting in God's providence and grace.

Let us pray his pontificate will lead all Catholics in our efforts to bring Christ to the world — a world so in need of healing, truth, and peace. May the Lord bless our new Pope abundantly as he begins his ministry of service, unity, and love.”
Collin Schopp
Collin Schopp is the interim news director at WCBU. He joined the station in 2022.
