Residents concerned about potential cuts to federal Medicaid funding staged a protest Monday outside the Normal office of Central Illinois Rep. Darin LaHood.

Ryan Osborn of Bloomington said he needs Medicaid to survive because he could not otherwise afford medications for epilepsy and bipolar disorder.

“Without Medicaid, I would not be able to function. I would not be able to stay at my current job, due to overwhelming health issues and an increase of seizures, I would be forced to live on Social Security disability, and I would not be able to live a fully independent live,” Osborn told the crowd.

The group of about 100 protesters tried to get a meeting with the congressman, but no one was in his Uptown office at the time of the rally.

Emily Bollinger / WGLT Rally participants posted photos of people who they say would be impacted by federal cuts to Medicaid on the window of U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood's office in Uptown Normal.

LaHood, a Peoria-area Republican who represents parts of Bloomington-Normal, joined the GOP majority earlier this month in narrowly passing a budget blueprint that would include spending reductions of at least $880 billion. Advocates fear Medicaid would be cut drastically if the budget is adopted.

While engaged in a series of chants, including "Where is Darin?" and "Health care is a human right, together we will win this fight," they cited 12 Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House who signed a letter to House leadership last week expressing concerns about the potential cuts to Medicaid.

The gathering booed when someone asked whether LaHood was among the 12 lawmakers.

He was not.

Jenny Smith, a home care worker in Central Illinois, told rally attendees that Republicans like LaHood are trying to cut Medicaid to support tax breaks for “millionaires and billionaires.”

Smith described her work as a “blessing” to help grandparents receive care in their home, which is made possible by Medicaid — adding she also takes care of her uncle who is disabled.

“I am able to take of him in his home where he wants to be,” Smith said.

In a statement to WGLT, LaHood replied that Congress "has a responsibility to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in federal spending." He said Medicaid as it currently functions "prevents Medicaid benefits from going to those who truly need and deserve them."

LaHood also cited the nation's $36 trillion debt in calling for reductions in federal spending.

"For federal programs, including Medicaid, to exist for years to come, we need to prioritize the spending crisis facing our country," he said.

Emily Bollinger contributed to this report.