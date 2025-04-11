Illinois House passes bills to ban Native American and disability mascots from school sport teams

The Illinois House has passed two bills that would ban offensive portrayals of Native Americans and disabilities such as dwarfism in school logos, names and mascots.

The Pontiac Indians, Deer Creek-Mackinaw Chiefs and other names would no longer be allowed if the bill is passed. Mascots or logos with arrows, tomahawks or headdresses also would be banned.

The companion bill would ban offensive depictions of disability in logos, names and mascots. This is a response to the “Midget” mascot that Freeburg High School in Southern Illinois has used for 90 years.

Pontiac High School / Pontiac High School Pontiac High School Indians logo and name would be banned under this proposed bill.

State Rep. Maurice West, a Democrat from Rockford who filed the bills, said he has been working on the Native American imagery bill for five years. West said he talked to indigenous groups to see what images are considered offensive.

“My position is a position of empathy," West said. “The mere fact that one time in history, the 'N' word was a common term that was used on people like me, I empathize with our people, with people who feel like the 'M' word [midget] is something that it feels the same, has the same negative impact, along with the Native American community, that feels like imagery has the same level of impact."

One Central Illinois lawmaker called the planned to ban Native American names and imagery overreach.

Republican state Rep. Bill Hauter of Morton said mascots and logos often represent the history of the local communities.

“I see it as a nod to history, as just a respect for our history and for the position that Native Americans have played in the founding of our country, and as a remembrance of our past,” Hauter said. “And so, I see it as ... out of respect. And all of the proponents of this bill would say that it's insulting, and it's a mischaracterization. I just disagree with that.”

Hauter also said decisions on things like school names and mascots should be made in the communities where the schools are located.

“The momentum of legislation in this body has been whatever Chicago decides. That's what happens, and I'm really opposed to that,” Hauter said. "Let's have more local control. We know the people we represent. We know our area, and so let us represent our people, our constituents, and don't come from Chicago and say we know how things should operate.”

West argued many of these Native American depictions are caricatures of the diverse cultures of many different tribes.

“The Native American community, just like any community, is not a monolith,” West said. “They all have different cultures. They all have different history. And so, if you can't tell me which tribe that you're looking at that — that opens the door to unintended consequences.”

The Native American bill passed the House on a 71-40 vote. The Republicans who represent McLean County — Hauter, Dennis Tipsword, Regan Deering, and Jason Bunting — all voted against it. Democrat Sharon Chung from Bloomington voted in favor.

The bills now head to the Senate floor for consideration.