Statewide: The Trump Administration's impact on student loan borrowers

Half of the staff of the Office of Federal Student Aid within the Department of Education lost their jobs. President Trump has said he plans to move oversight of student loans to the Small Business Administration – which is also expected to experience job cuts. It leaves student loan borrowers in a tough spot as many seek to get questions answered.

Also:

* Lisa Kurian Philip reports on cuts to a program at the University of Chicago that helps those who speak Spanish learn to use it on the job.

* A Chicago gynecologist is in Uganda on a Fulbright Scholarship. But a federal freeze on funding may end her work early.

* We learn more about the USDA Certified Naturally Grown label and why some farmers find it easier to obtain than the Organic one. But how does it register with consumers?

* Jane Carlson takes us to a Knoxville restaurant where you can get fair and carnival food all the time.

* Esther Yoon Ji-Kang speaks with Sabrina Calazans, managing director of Student Debt Crisis Center, about federal changes that are impacting student loan borrowers.

* We get an update on a federal funding freeze at Northwestern University. It's expected to impact research.

* Charlie Schlenker reports on how libraries and museums in Illinois will be affected by the Trump Administration cuts.