State Rep. Regan Deering thinks USDA should move to Central Illinois

U.S. Department of Agriculture [USDA] offices would move from Washington, D.C. to Central Illinois under a long shot proposal from a lawmaker who represents parts of Bloomington-Normal.

Republican state Rep. Regan Deering of Decatur said the move would provide a big economic boost to the region and improve coordination between farmers and agribusiness leaders.

Cesar Toscano / WGLT State Rep. Regan Deering.

“Rather than being based in the swamp of Washington, D.C., the department should be in the heartland of the United States among farmers, agribusiness and rural communities that keep this country running,” Deering said in a speech on the Illinois House floor.

Deering recommends the USDA headquarters relocate to Bloomington-Normal or the Decatur area.

The proposal comes on the heels of a proposal in Congress to decentralize federal agencies by moving them to regions they serve the most.

The Strategic Withdrawal of Agencies for Meaningful Placement [SWAMP] Act was introduced by U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R- Iowa, and Jared Golden, D-Maine, on Jan. 21, the day President Trump returned to the White House. That bill is currently in committee.

Deering filed the resolution in the Illinois legislature in March. It’s also stuck in committee.