Statewide: DEI and higher education

Amid the threats to pull federal funds from schools differentiate based on race, there is concern on campuses about what might change. We have a report as we head out to one university where students and professors worry what they have fought for will be taken away.

Also:

* Eric Stock speaks with Charlotte Alvarez, executive director of the Immigration Project in Normal, about efforts to clamp down on immigration.

* Collin Schoop brings us details on firings at the Peoria National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research.

* Some Chicago-area families feel betrayed and confused after Lurie Children's Hospital cancels general-affirming surgeries.

* We examine the parallels Gov. JB Pritzker drew between Donald Trump and the rise of Nazi Germany.

* Pritzker signed landmark climate legislation four years ago. JuanPablo Ramirez-Franco finds out if the state is on pace to meet the targets.

* Maureen McKinney talks with a Chicago lung cancer survivor.

Photo courtesy of Illinois Office of Tourism. Graphic by Mary Hall/WBEZ.

* Alex Degman takes us to a roadside attraction in Vandalia. It's a fire-breathing dragon.