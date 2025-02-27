© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Statewide: DEI and higher education

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:46 PM CST
graduation cap and tassel
m4tthew

Amid the threats to pull federal funds from schools differentiate based on race, there is concern on campuses about what might change. We have a report as we head out to one university where students and professors worry what they have fought for will be taken away.

Also:

* Eric Stock speaks with Charlotte Alvarez, executive director of the Immigration Project in Normal, about efforts to clamp down on immigration.

* Collin Schoop brings us details on firings at the Peoria National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research.

* Some Chicago-area families feel betrayed and confused after Lurie Children's Hospital cancels general-affirming surgeries.

* We examine the parallels Gov. JB Pritzker drew between Donald Trump and the rise of Nazi Germany.

* Pritzker signed landmark climate legislation four years ago. JuanPablo Ramirez-Franco finds out if the state is on pace to meet the targets.

* Maureen McKinney talks with a Chicago lung cancer survivor.

Vandalia dragon statue
Photo courtesy of Illinois Office of Tourism. Graphic by Mary Hall/WBEZ.

* Alex Degman takes us to a roadside attraction in Vandalia. It's a fire-breathing dragon.

Tags
Illinois Statewide
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories