Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO stepping down

President and CEO Jennifer Welch is leaving Planned Parenthood of Illinois. She has served seven years in the leadership position.

During that time, she prepared for the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the COVID-19 pandemic. Welch has also led the political advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood, helping to pass legislation to protect reproductive care.

Illinois has become a destination in the Midwest for individuals seeking those services.

A national search will be conducted for a permanent replacement. PPIL Chief Financial Officer Tonya Tucker will serve as interim CEO.

"On behalf of the board, we thank Jennifer for her years of service and steadfast dedication to Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ mission during such a fractious, difficult time for our organization and our affiliates,” PPIL Board Chair Arielle Rodriguez Maffei said in a news release. “We are committed to an efficient but thorough search process to ensure we identify the most capable candidate to take on the leadership role at this time of great adversity. In the interim, I know Tonya, with her financial acumen and extensive organizational management skills, is well suited to take on this role and ensure that we remain keenly focused on continuing to deliver the best of care for our patients.”

Maffei added: “I am deeply grateful for our talented, dedicated professionals committed to our critical mission to protect reproductive rights. As we look ahead, I know the next chapter for the organization will continue to be extremely challenging And I know Tonya will provide a steady hand and strong financial stewardship to transition our team amid such a dynamic period. Most importantly, I know our patients will continue to receive the same first-rate care they’ve come to expect from our caregivers."

“I am honored to take on this leadership role and work with our dedicated staff and Board of Directors to maintain stability and prepare for a seamless transition to permanent leadership,” said Tucker. “As we navigate a challenging operational environment marked by increased demand for services and evolving financial pressures, my priority is to ensure that PPIL remains a strong, resilient organization that continues to deliver high-quality essential care to our patients.”