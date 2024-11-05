Sharon Chung defeats Desi Anderson; fellow incumbents win in Illinois House

Democrat Sharon Chung won reelection to a second term in the Illinois General Assembly with a victory over Republican Desi Anderson.

Chung, a Democrat from Bloomington, won 53% of the vote. She defeated Anderson by around 3,500 votes, according to unofficial totals compiled by WGLT and WCBU.

Chung narrowly defeated Normal Town Council member Scott Preston in 2022.

Chung, music instructor who previously served one term on the McLean County Board, touted her support for public education and women’s reproductive rights in the campaign, along with her efforts to provide relief to farm families, though that bill has not yet had a vote.

Chung said her issues resonated with voters.

"We're talking about things that are everyday issues that seem to be affecting Illinois families throughout the state and the 91st district. Right now it's higher costs of things, healthcare accessibility, and people being really concerned about how their public schools are funded. Especially in Bloomington-Normal people are concerned about what's going to happen with Illinois State and their deficit," said Chung.

She said she will shift away from the campaign and back to governing and discussing new legislation.

"To help protect the Mahomet Aquifer, which is something people are really concerned of, especially here in McLean County. I'm going to have to look at that too. I believe Sen. Koehler will be sponsoring it. I will likely be sponsoring it in the House," said Chung.

Chung also praised her team for helping her intense efforts at direct voter contact, knocking on thousands of doors.

Anderson, a small-business owner from Carlock, ran on a campaign of school choice, support for law enforcement and veterans.

Anderson, who did not respond to requests for an interview during the campaign, railed against what she called a “crisis of leadership at the local and state levels in Illinois.” The Bulgaria native said she worried her son’s future “will look more like the Communist world I was born into,” without electing new leaders.

Illinois House 87th District

Emergency room physician Bill Hauter of Morton sailed to a reelection victory over David Gill, a hospice care manager from Funks Grove who mounted an independent campaign.

Hauter, a Republican who was first elected in 2022, assumed office ahead of schedule when veteran legislator Keith Sommer resigned before his term expired.

Hauter sponsored more than a dozen bills during his first term in the legislature, most of them were healthcare related. Two of the measures, related to emergency services and the Illinois State Medical Board, were signed into law.

Gill, who previously ran for Congress four times – three of them as a Democrat – decried the two-party system that he says disenfranchises voters. He expressed support for a progressive income tax, which Illinois is exploring through a nonbinding referendum, and said that could enable the state of offer tax relief for those less fortunate.

The mostly rural district stretches from Bloomington-Normal and Peoria to the north and Springfield and Decatur to the south.



Illinois House 105th District

Dennis Tipsword of Metamora won reelection to the 105th House District, a large mostly rural district that stretches from McLean County to Peoria to the south and LaSalle County and Pontiac to the north.

Tipsword defeated Democrat Morgan Phillips of Lostant.

Phillips, an artist and former campaign manager, said she was wanted to change how Illinois schools are funded and provide a fresh perspective to state government.



Illinois House 88th District

Republican Regan Deering of Decatur, a former small-business owner and previous congressional candidate who defeated McLean County Board member Chuck Erickson of Bloomington in the March primary, ran unopposed in the general election.

The 88th district stretches from north of Lexington to south of Decatur.



Illinois House 106th District

Republican Jason Bunting, a farmer from rural Livingston County, ran unopposed in the district that includes the northeastern tip of McLean County south of U.S. 24. Bunting was appointed to the seat in February 2023 after Tom Bennett left the post for an Illinois Senate appointment.