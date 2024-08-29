Hard Rock Casino Rockford officially opens

Thursday was the grand opening of the new Hard Rock Casino in Rockford.

The casino includes over 1,000 slot machines and table games and a live venue that seats 2,000 people -- not to mention restaurants and a sportsbook.

It’s the culmination of a 5-year journey from when Rockford secured a casino license.

Governor J.B. Pritzker smashed a guitar to help christen the new casino.

He also highlighted the Hard Rock’s economic impact on Rockford.

“900 new jobs were created here at Hard Rock, and I know there are hundreds more that could come when you build the hotel here in just a couple of years," he said.

Since the temporary Hard Rock facility opened in 2021, the governor says it’s generated almost $40 million in state and local revenue.

“Much of which comes from visitors from outside the region, who are enjoying themselves while contributing revenue that helps alleviate the burden on Rockford and Winnebago County taxpayers," he said. "That revenue also advances our infrastructure improvements and capital projects."

Pritzker was joined by rock legend and Rockford-native Rick Nielsen. The Cheap Trick guitarist played a public role in the project.

Other major musicians will be performing at the Hard Rock soon. Opening weekend will feature country music star Brad Paisley and R & B singer Akon.

