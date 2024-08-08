© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Doherty appointed to 4th District Appellate Court

WGLT | By Charlie Schlenker
Published August 8, 2024 at 1:20 PM CDT
Court gavel close-up

The Illinois Supreme Court has formally appointed a northern Illinois judge to the appellate court for the district that covers much of western and Central Illinois, including McLean and Peoria counties.

Eugene Doherty already was assigned to the Fourth District Appellate Court. He replaced Lisa Holder White, who rose to the state Supreme Court. Doherty also is running unopposed for the appeals court seat in the November election.

Doherty is a longtime circuit judge and recent chief judge from Rockford.

He chairs the state supreme court e-Business Policy Board and the pretrial release appeals task force. During the pandemic, he chaired the COVID-19 task force and the evictions sub-committee.

Doherty’s law degree is from Northern Illinois University.
Tags
Equity & Justice Fourth District Appellate CourtIllinois Supreme Court
Charlie Schlenker
WGLT Senior Reporter Charlie Schlenker has spent more than three award-winning decades in radio. He lives in Normal with his family.
See stories by Charlie Schlenker
Related Stories