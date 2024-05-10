Florida woman identified as pedestrian killed in collision on Route 24

A Florida woman is the pedestrian killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Washington.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley identified her Friday. He says 20-year-old Hailey Parks of Jacksonville was visiting relatives in the area.

She was struck by a vehicle at US Route 24 and Grosenbach Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy showed she died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

An investigation into the crash continues.