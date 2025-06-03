Five Cities Baroque Foundation & Festival brings Baroque music to Central Illinois

Nate Widelitz is a singer, conductor, and educator. He is also the Founding Director of the Five Cities Baroque Foundation & Festival. He spoke with Community Voices about his music career, passion for teaching, and shares the story behind the foundation, which brings access to high-quality Baroque music to Central Illinois. Nate also previews what audiences can expect from the upcoming concerts, including featured pieces and performances. Learn more about the festival, including dates and locations here.