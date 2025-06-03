© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What do you think of the proposed elimination of federal public media funding? ProtectMyPublicMedia.org

Five Cities Baroque Foundation & Festival brings Baroque music to Central Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published June 3, 2025 at 4:29 PM CDT
Nate Widelitz conducts a group of musicians at the Baroque Festival.
Courtesy of Nate Widelitz
Nate Widelitz conducts at the Baroque Festival.

Nate Widelitz is a singer, conductor, and educator. He is also the Founding Director of the Five Cities Baroque Foundation & Festival. He spoke with Community Voices about his music career, passion for teaching, and shares the story behind the foundation, which brings access to high-quality Baroque music to Central Illinois. Nate also previews what audiences can expect from the upcoming concerts, including featured pieces and performances. Learn more about the festival, including dates and locations here. 
Tags
Arts & Life music
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories