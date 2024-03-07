$117.7 Billion: State Economic Impact of Illinois Hospitals and Health Systems

More than 200 hospitals and nearly 40 health systems are powerful economic drivers for their communities and for Illinois, generating a statewide economic impact of $117.7 billion annually from spending on payroll, supplies and services, and capital, according to a new report released today by the Illinois Health and Hospital Association.

Hospitals across Illinois serve their communities by providing lifesaving care; promoting community health and well-being; fostering neighborhood revitalization and enhancing public health and safety through community partnership, etc.

The new report, "Illinois Hospitals and Health systems: Essential to Illinois' Economic Growth,"highlights these varied and important contributions while quantifying the hospitals' economic impact. Among the report's key findings, One in 10 Illinois jobs are in healthcare; for every Illinois hospital job, 1.4 jobs are created in other sectors; for every $1 hospitals and health systems spend, an additional $1.40 is generated in the state and local economy.

