Gift of Hope encourages organ and tissue donations during Faith and Hope Month

The month of November is Faith and Hope Month. It’s a time for faith organizations to celebrate organ and tissue donations and educate others on the importance of registering as a donor. Shadaye Hunnicutt from Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network spoke to Community Voices about the organization, misconceptions about donating and how faith communities can get involved.

Hunnicutt can be reached at shunnicutt@giftofhope.org