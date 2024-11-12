© 2024 NPR Illinois
Gift of Hope encourages organ and tissue donations during Faith and Hope Month

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published November 12, 2024 at 12:03 PM CST
Flyer for Faith and Hope Month. Shows a tree with various faith symbols on the trunk.
Gift of Hope
Faith and Hope Month takes place in November.

The month of November is Faith and Hope Month. It’s a time for faith organizations to celebrate organ and tissue donations and educate others on the importance of registering as a donor. Shadaye Hunnicutt from Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network spoke to Community Voices about the organization, misconceptions about donating and how faith communities can get involved.

Hunnicutt can be reached at shunnicutt@giftofhope.org
