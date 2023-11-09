Statewide: Women and the health care communication gap

New research shows women often struggle to establish both the legitimacy of their medical problems and their credibility with clinicians, family members and friends, especially when they are suffering from chronic symptoms.

A University of Illinois professor found many feel frustrated and angry. They are sometimes shamed, silenced and dehumanized. On this episode, we talk more about the problem and some ways to improve communication.

Also:

* Peter Medlin reports some smaller schools are following their own teaching lesson — and learning to share.

* We have a conversation with educator Tinaya York about Illinois' push for a new literacy plan.

* Award-winning sportswriter Dave Kindred has a new book about his new beat, covering a central Illinois high school girls' basketball team.

Randy Kindred/WGLT Atlanta, Illinois, native and Illinois Wesleyan graduate Dave Kindred writes about the impact of the Morton High School girls basketball team on his life in his newly released book, "My Home Team: A Sportswriter's Life and the Redemptive Power of Small-Town Girls Basketball."

* Allison Herrera takes us to the setting of the book and movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."

* Harvest Public Media's Eva Tesfaye reports community composting operations and how cities are handling them.

* Will Bauer has details on an effort in Edwardsville to use a bike bus concept for getting kids to school.

* We have details on an art exhibit of paintings that document crimes against humanity.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Professor Charee Thompson about a communication gap between women and healthcare providers.

* Nereida Moreno stopped by a thrift store to find out why Gen Z is embracing secondhand clothes.