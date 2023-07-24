More area counties are added to disaster proclamation following derecho

The proclamation issued after damaging storms in recent weeks has been extended to 13 additional counties.

Along with Sangamon and Morgan, which were included following a derecho, Calhoun, Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Pike and Scott counties are now included.

Others are Clark, Coles, Cook, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Monroe, Moultrie, Vermilion and Washington.

The storms occurred June 29 through July 2. Along with damaging winds, there was heavy rain, flash flooding, hail and tornadoes. A total of five tornadoes were identified in central Illinois. Springfield, Chatham and other communities had widespread power outages that took days to restore.

On July 2, additional severe storms dropped eight inches of water in a short period of time in a historic rainfall total. This caused flash flooding in and around the Chicago area. The storms also downed numerous trees and caused widespread power outages in northern Illinois.

The proclamation allows increased access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in recovery efforts.

The governor’s office said new declaration is the result of the detailed work by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security with local governments to assess the impacts of the storms on the communities in these 20 impacted counties.

Based on reports received by state and federal officials, local resources and capabilities in the communities hit by these storms have been exhausted, and State resources are needed to recover from the effects of these severe storms.

The disaster proclamation goes into effect immediately.