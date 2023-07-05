CWLP says it's making progress, but outages remain

Wednesday saw the number of City Water Light and Power customers without electricity drop below 5,000. But for those still waiting, it could be a few more days at least.

Utility Engineer Doug Brown said at the height of the storm last Thursday, customers without power totaled around 40,000.

"We are still on target for 3,500 remaining on outage by the end of Friday and 1,000 on outage by the end of Sunday," said Brown during a news conference.

He pointed out the number of crews has more than doubled with help coming from others cities and states. But the damage was so widespread it has slowed the repairs.

He continued to ask for patience, but said he realized many are frustrated that their power remains out.

Brown mentioned the system is fragile and in some cases, repairs are being made that could take those locations that have power offline, at least temporarily.

He said CWLP is prioritizing the areas with the largest numbers of residents affected. He also said they are working by quadrant to be more efficient.

Brown stated CWLP was looking at total replacement of over 100 electric poles, over 100 fuses and 1,000 insulators so far. But he said the department was processing orders to make sure the equipment would be available.

While main feeders might have been restored in certain areas, additional damage down the line could keep customers in the dark, he said.

Brown added there is concern about weakened trees and branches that could fall on power lines if there are storms or very windy conditions.

"There are many areas that have limbs near failure," he said. That could be a setback to crews working to make repairs across the city.

He also asked residents to avoid harassing crews, but he gave no further details on what prompted that request.

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said this has been the largest power restoration effort since an ice storm in 1978.

Public Works has 10 debris removal crews and three cutting crews as they try to clean up after the storm. Director Dave Fuchs again asked anyone placing branches and other debris in front of their property for pickup to use the easement.

Large dumpsters are available for disposal of spoiled food ONLY. The locations:

600 Rickert at Lawrence

11th and Ash, southwest corner

Public Works can be contacted at 217-789-2255. After hours, call 217-789-2246 for dispatch.

