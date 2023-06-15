© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

OSF HealthCare's purchase of Peru hospital could land regulatory approval this August

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published June 15, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT
Provided photo
/

OSF HealthCare's purchase of the closed St. Margaret's hospital in Peru could get regulatory approval this August.

That's according to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. A published notice says OSF intends to buy the hospital and other properties and assets for $38 million.

The 49-bed hospital in Peru would be operated as a second campus of OSF's Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Services would initially include ER services, and limited inpatient medical and surgical beds, as well as supportive diagnostic services, per the application. Future services could include OBGYN and inpatient ICU beds. The application notes OSF Saint Elizabeth will draft up a new comprehensive plan over the next two years to determine services offered on each campus.

This comes after news that St. Margaret's is closing its hospital in Spring Valley on Friday, leaving the immediate area without emergency services. Lawmakers have pushed to expedite OSF's acquisition of the Peru hospital property so it can reopen.

OSF doesn't intend to buy the Spring Valley hospital.

State regulators are tentatively set to consider OSF's purchase application at their Aug. 15 meeting.

WCBU – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with donors across the NPR Network – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
See stories by Tim Shelley