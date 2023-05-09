Suspect dead, trooper wounded in I-64 shootout

The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting along Interstate 64 near Mount Vernon early Tuesday.

According to an official statement from the Illinois Police:

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Interstate 64 eastbound at mile post 72, an ISP Trooper stopped to assist a stranded motorist on the right shoulder.

Upon arrival, the Trooper encountered 23-year-old Brandon L. Griffin of Albuquerque, NM and a female passenger in the vehicle. A second ISP Officer arrived for routine assistance a short time later.

While on scene, an altercation occurred during which gunfire was exchanged between Griffin and a responding officer.

Authorities said a 16-year ISP officer suffered serious, although non-life threatening, injuries after being shot during the altercation and is being treated at a regional hospital. Griffin was pronounced deceased on scene by Jefferson County Coroner’s Office personnel. The other involved Trooper and female passenger were uninjured.

The incident shut down the eastbound lanes of I-64 until approximately 6:25 a.m. Eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down again at 7:48 a.m. as part of the investigation, but reopened at 8:53 a.m.

The Illinois State Police is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. According to the agency, upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney's Office.