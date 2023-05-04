Champaign couple among I-55 dust storm victims

Authorities have officially released the name of only one person who died in Monday’s pileup along Interstate-55 south of Springfield.

But the family and friends of Mike and Amy Zinchuk of Champaign have confirmed the couple was among those killed.

The Zinchuk’s leave behind three children. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses and family support.

Debbie Rodriguez of Champaign organized the page.

“It is with great sorrow and shock that I am creating this GoFundMe for the children of my dear friend Amy Zinchuk and her husband Mike,” she wrote.

She said Amy was a piano teacher who had a positive impact on many she worked with through weekly lessons.

“Amy and Mike loved their children with everything they had. Now, these 3 children are dealing with the shock and heartbreak of losing their parents and are left with the responsibility of taking care of their funeral and many other unexpected immediate expenses. Please consider donating to this special family who is grieving and needs help during this most difficult time. Thank you for your love and support,” she said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the page had surpassed the $10,000 goal, but was still accepting donations.

An obituary said the couple was married for more than 30 years.

“Mike and Amy left behind their three children, who grew up in Champaign. Known for their penchant for big, friendly dogs, Mike and Amy also left behind two Alaskan Malamutes, Odin and Storm,” it said.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled May 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Champaign.

Illinois State Police announced Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, also died in the accidents.

A total of seven people died when dust from recently plowed fields blew across the interstate, resulting in low visibility. A total of 72 vehicles, both commercial and passenger, were involved in crashes that occurred in both directions.

Authorities have asked for the public’s help in identifying two victims whose vehicles were damaged to a point where registration information was unavailable.

More than three dozen people were hurt. Illinois State Police continue their investigation.

