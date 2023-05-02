Investigation continues into deadly I-55 crashes

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says there was no prior indication that Interstate-55 south of Springfield should have been closed prior to a series of accidents Monday that left six people dead and injured more than three dozen others.

Low visibility due to blowing dust from nearby farm fields led to about 80 vehicles being involved.

Kelly says highways are often closed during blizzards or Hazmat situations, but he called those “extreme” circumstances.

"At this stage, we don’t believe there were factors that indicated an interstate should have been shut down preemptively. There was nothing that would have warranted that," he said.

Kelly added the ongoing investigation could bring new details. The National Weather Service issued a “Blowing Dust Warning”, but that happened after the accidents on I-55.

Kelly says the state transportation department has added signage to warn motorists in areas where dust storms are occurring.

A crash reconstruction team will go through the "black boxes" on vehicles in an effort to determine how fast they were traveling and when they stopped.

Kelly said drivers who find themselves in similar situations should slow down, but avoid a complete stop along the interstate. He said turning on hazard lights and pulling as far off the road as possible can help avoid being struck.

Four of the six individuals who died have been identified. One name, Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, has been released. Another victim is from Florissant, Missouri and two are from Champaign. Their names are being withheld pending notification of family.

Two others remain unidentified, due primarily to the extent of damage to their vehicles.

