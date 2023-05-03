What you should do if you encounter a dust storm while driving?
An accident involving 72 vehicles along the interstate south of Springfield Monday shows the dangers of driving in low visibility.
There are some tips to follow if you find yourself in a similar situation:
* Slow down and get off the road
* DON'T stop on the highway
* Completely exit the highway
* Pull off the paved portion of the road as far as possible
* Turn off all vehicle lights, including flashers, when parked
* Set the emergency brake and take foot off the brake pedal
* Stay in the vehicle with seatbelt buckled
* Wait for the storm to pass
Dust storms are less common in Illinois, but they can occur in certain conditions.