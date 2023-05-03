© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

What you should do if you encounter a dust storm while driving?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published May 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
DustStorm3.png

An accident involving 72 vehicles along the interstate south of Springfield Monday shows the dangers of driving in low visibility.

There are some tips to follow if you find yourself in a similar situation:

* Slow down and get off the road
* DON'T stop on the highway
* Completely exit the highway
* Pull off the paved portion of the road as far as possible
* Turn off all vehicle lights, including flashers, when parked
* Set the emergency brake and take foot off the brake pedal
* Stay in the vehicle with seatbelt buckled
* Wait for the storm to pass

Dust storms are less common in Illinois, but they can occur in certain conditions.

Tags
Illinois Local News
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories