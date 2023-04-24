IL Senate GOP calls for action on bills to protect victims

Senate Republicans say they want a vote on several bills that would increase penalties for criminals, and bring justice to victims of crimes.

Many of the bills are focused on fentanyl - and aim to protect victims while boosting criminal charges and sentences.

Senator Sally Turner is proposing legislation that would make fentanyl testing strips easier to purchase - she says that could provide wide protections for people with substance use problems, their families, and others.

"Drug dealers don't care who they hurt. They don't care who they hurt. So, why is it that we want to protect them? With these fentanyl strips that we have, they could test every one of their products that they have before they pass it out, or however they sell them. But instead, they take that risk to kill someone!"

Additional legislation would change the classification for people charged with domestic battery and abuse - particularly when it involves an elderly victim, as well as allow a coroner to list "fentanyl poisoning" rather than "overdose" as a cause of death.

The lawmakers are calling on the Democratic majority to allow the bills to be heard, and to get a vote before the end of session.