© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

IL Senate GOP calls for action on bills to protect victims

WSIU Public Broadcasting | By Jennifer Fuller
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT
Illinois State Capitol Located In Springfield, Illinois
Walter G Arce Sr Grindstone Medi/Grindstone Media Grp - stock.ado
/
465300522
August 25, 2020 - Springfield, Illinois, USA: The Illinois State Capitol, located in Springfield, Illinois. The current building is the sixth to serve as the capitol building since Illinois was admitted to the United States in 1818.

Senators say they believe their legislation would have bipartisan support in Springfield

Senate Republicans say they want a vote on several bills that would increase penalties for criminals, and bring justice to victims of crimes.

Many of the bills are focused on fentanyl - and aim to protect victims while boosting criminal charges and sentences.

Senator Sally Turner is proposing legislation that would make fentanyl testing strips easier to purchase - she says that could provide wide protections for people with substance use problems, their families, and others.

"Drug dealers don't care who they hurt. They don't care who they hurt. So, why is it that we want to protect them? With these fentanyl strips that we have, they could test every one of their products that they have before they pass it out, or however they sell them. But instead, they take that risk to kill someone!"

Additional legislation would change the classification for people charged with domestic battery and abuse - particularly when it involves an elderly victim, as well as allow a coroner to list "fentanyl poisoning" rather than "overdose" as a cause of death.

The lawmakers are calling on the Democratic majority to allow the bills to be heard, and to get a vote before the end of session.

Illinois
Jennifer Fuller
Jennifer Fuller joined the WSIU family at a very young age- as both a viewer and a listener! Growing up in Carterville, Jennifer enjoyed WSIU's PBS programming as a child and young adult, and then became even more involved when she attended SIUC and worked for both the radio and TV stations as a student. Contact WSIU Radio at 618-453-6101 or email wsiunews@wsiu.org
See stories by Jennifer Fuller