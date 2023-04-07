Household Hazardous Waste collections resume
The State of Illinois has announced a series of Household Hazardous Waste collection events this spring, including in Springfield and Taylorville. The events were suspended for a period after a fire occurred at disposal facility in Ohio that contracted with Illinois.
Operations have also resumed at five previously established long-term collection locations. Illinois EPA offers residents free HHW collection events to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.
“These events receive tremendous response from residents, and we know they were missed during the unexpected delay in collections. We are also happy to announce long-term collection locations in Chicago, Naperville, Rockford, Lake County, and Madison County are back to accepting all approved residential waste items,” said Director John J. Kim.
The Springfield event on May 6 is voucher only.
The collection will be at at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Since this event is in conjunction with the IEPA, the drop-off event is offered to ALL Illinois residents. In order to participate, residents will need to request a voucher from the City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works. Vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents MUST have a voucher in hand or available on a mobile device to drop off items. Please note: You must be an Illinois resident to participate in the program. This is only open to residential households. This program is not open to organizations or businesses.
Requesting a Voucher
Voucher registration will open Monday, March 27. To request a voucher from the City of Springfield Office of Public Works, please go online at www.springfield.il.us/hhw to reserve your spot or call 217.789.2255.
Voucher Facts
At the time of reservation, you will be given the option to choose your own drop off time. You can then choose to have your voucher emailed to you or you can print it. Registration will end as soon as all time slots are filled. On the day of the drop off, if you arrive early, miss your time slot, or misplace your voucher, you will be sent to an overflow traffic area and will have to wait for the next available time slot.
Time & Location for Collection
Saturday, May 6, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Only come during your predetermined time.
Illinois State Fairgrounds (Taintor Rd.). Enter through Gate 6 and proceed to Lot 21 by following signs and traffic wardens. Exit through Gate 7 after household hazardous waste has been delivered.
Acceptable items at the collection include:
- Acids/Corrosives
- Aerosol paints
- Antifreeze/coolant
- Cleaning products
- Drain cleaners
- Fertilizers
- Fluorescent tubes/compact fluorescent bulbs (CFL)
- Fuel additives/cleaners
- Hobby chemicals
- Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides
- Lawn chemicals
- Lead acid or Lithium batteries
- Mercury thermostats & thermometers
- Oil based paints
- Old & outdated medications/pharmaceuticals
- Old gasoline
- Paint thinners/strippers
- Pool chemicals
- Solvents
- Used motor oil
Note: Latex/acrylic paint is NOT a hazardous waste and will not be accepted at the collection. To learn how to properly dispose, please visit the City of Springfield’s webpage www.springfield.il.us/hhw .
Residents who have questions regarding the program or any items listed or not listed may contact the Office of Public Works at 217.789.2255 or e-mail public.works@springfield.il.us.
A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
Public Contacts
April 15
Champaign
Champaign County
State Farm Arena
1800 S. First Street
Champaign, IL 61820
April 22
South Holland
Cook County
South Suburban College
15800 S. State Street
South Holland, IL 60473
wasteandrecycling@cookcountyil.gov
April 29
Ottawa
LaSalle County
LaSalle County Court House
707 E. Etna Road
Ottawa, IL 61350
landuse@lasallecountyil.gov
May 6
Springfield
Sangamon County
Illinois State Fairgrounds
801 E. Sangamon Avenue
Springfield, IL 62702
Public.works@springfield.il.us
May 20
Orland Park
Cook County
Orland Park Village Center
14700 Ravinia Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60467
highway@orlandroaddistrict.org
June 3
Macomb
McDonough County
Western Illinois University
306 W. University Drive
Macomb, IL 61455
mchd@mchdept.com
June 10
Taylorville
Christian County
Christian County Fairgrounds
1716 W. Spresser St.
Taylorville, IL 62568
Information@ccsolidwaste.com
June 10
Peoria
Peoria County
Location TBA
recycling@peoriacounty.org
June 24
Lake in the Hills
McHenry County
Location TBA
kmboeckmann@mchenrycountyil.gov
June 24
Carbondale
Jackson County
Banterra Center, South Lot
1400 Arena Drive
Carbondale, IL 62903
kerrig@jchdonline.org
*NOTE: All one-day collection events for spring 2023 require pre-registration.
In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:
Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx
Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095
Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County
https://rockfordil.gov/city-departments/community-and-economic-development/sanitation/household-hazardous-waste/
Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon – 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425
- Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf
Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060
- Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340.
Madison County, Madison County Building & Zoning, 249 N. Old St. Louis Road, Wood River, Madison County, https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/recycle_events.php
Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us
For questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections, contact Don Buis with the Illinois EPA Waste Reduction Unit at 217-785-4116. HHW collection schedules are also available on the Illinois EPA website at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/collections.html.
Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contactless for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA’s Solid Waste Fund.