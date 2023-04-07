© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.9 intermittent outages through this weekend for maintenance. Stream us at nprillinois.org.
Illinois

Household Hazardous Waste collections resume

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published April 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
Household Hazardous Waste
City of Geneva IL
/

The State of Illinois has announced a series of Household Hazardous Waste collection events this spring, including in Springfield and Taylorville. The events were suspended for a period after a fire occurred at disposal facility in Ohio that contracted with Illinois.

Operations have also resumed at five previously established long-term collection locations. Illinois EPA offers residents free HHW collection events to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.

“These events receive tremendous response from residents, and we know they were missed during the unexpected delay in collections. We are also happy to announce long-term collection locations in Chicago, Naperville, Rockford, Lake County, and Madison County are back to accepting all approved residential waste items,” said Director John J. Kim.

The Springfield event on May 6 is voucher only.

The collection will be at at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Since this event is in conjunction with the IEPA, the drop-off event is offered to ALL Illinois residents. In order to participate, residents will need to request a voucher from the City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works. Vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents MUST have a voucher in hand or available on a mobile device to drop off items. Please note: You must be an Illinois resident to participate in the program. This is only open to residential households. This program is not open to organizations or businesses.

Requesting a Voucher

Voucher registration will open Monday, March 27. To request a voucher from the City of Springfield Office of Public Works, please go online at www.springfield.il.us/hhw to reserve your spot or call 217.789.2255.

Voucher Facts

At the time of reservation, you will be given the option to choose your own drop off time. You can then choose to have your voucher emailed to you or you can print it. Registration will end as soon as all time slots are filled. On the day of the drop off, if you arrive early, miss your time slot, or misplace your voucher, you will be sent to an overflow traffic area and will have to wait for the next available time slot.

Time & Location for Collection

Saturday, May 6, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Only come during your predetermined time.

Illinois State Fairgrounds (Taintor Rd.). Enter through Gate 6 and proceed to Lot 21 by following signs and traffic wardens. Exit through Gate 7 after household hazardous waste has been delivered.

Acceptable items at the collection include:

  • Acids/Corrosives
  • Aerosol paints
  • Antifreeze/coolant           
  • Cleaning products
  • Drain cleaners    
  • Fertilizers
  • Fluorescent tubes/compact fluorescent bulbs (CFL)  
  • Fuel additives/cleaners
  • Hobby chemicals
  • Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides
  • Lawn chemicals  
  • Lead acid or Lithium batteries
  • Mercury thermostats & thermometers        
  • Oil based paints
  • Old & outdated medications/pharmaceuticals          
  • Old gasoline
  • Paint thinners/strippers   
  • Pool chemicals
  • Solvents
  • Used motor oil

Note: Latex/acrylic paint is NOT a hazardous waste and will not be accepted at the collection. To learn how to properly dispose, please visit the City of Springfield’s webpage www.springfield.il.us/hhw .

Residents who have questions regarding the program or any items listed or not listed may contact the Office of Public Works at 217.789.2255 or e-mail public.works@springfield.il.us.

A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.


DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

Public Contacts

April 15

Champaign

Champaign County

Registration Link

State Farm Arena

1800 S. First Street

Champaign, IL  61820

jhall@co.champaign.il.us

recycling@champaignil.gov

crkwong@urbanaillinois.us


April 22

South Holland

Cook County

Registration Link

South Suburban College

15800 S. State Street

South Holland, IL 60473


wasteandrecycling@cookcountyil.gov

April 29

Ottawa

LaSalle County

Registration Link

LaSalle County Court House

707 E. Etna Road

Ottawa, IL  61350


landuse@lasallecountyil.gov

May 6

Springfield

Sangamon County

Registration Link

Illinois State Fairgrounds

801 E. Sangamon Avenue

Springfield, IL 62702


Public.works@springfield.il.us

May 20

Orland Park

Cook County

Registration Link

Orland Park Village Center

14700 Ravinia Avenue

Orland Park, IL 60467


highway@orlandroaddistrict.org

June 3

Macomb

McDonough County

Registration Links

Western Illinois University

306 W. University Drive

Macomb, IL  61455


mchd@mchdept.com

June 10

Taylorville

Christian County

Registration Link

Christian County Fairgrounds

1716 W. Spresser St.

Taylorville, IL 62568


Information@ccsolidwaste.com

June 10

Peoria

Peoria County

Registration Link


Location TBA

recycling@peoriacounty.org

June 24

Lake in the Hills

McHenry County

Registration Link


Location TBA

kmboeckmann@mchenrycountyil.gov

June 24

Carbondale

Jackson County

Registration Link

Banterra Center, South Lot

1400 Arena Drive

Carbondale, IL  62903


kerrig@jchdonline.org

*NOTE:  All one-day collection events for spring 2023 require pre-registration.

In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:

For questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections, contact Don Buis with the Illinois EPA Waste Reduction Unit at 217-785-4116. HHW collection schedules are also available on the Illinois EPA website at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/collections.html.

Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contactless for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA’s Solid Waste Fund.

Tags
Illinois Local News
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories