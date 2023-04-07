Household Hazardous Waste collections resume

The State of Illinois has announced a series of Household Hazardous Waste collection events this spring, including in Springfield and Taylorville. The events were suspended for a period after a fire occurred at disposal facility in Ohio that contracted with Illinois.

Operations have also resumed at five previously established long-term collection locations. Illinois EPA offers residents free HHW collection events to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.

“These events receive tremendous response from residents, and we know they were missed during the unexpected delay in collections. We are also happy to announce long-term collection locations in Chicago, Naperville, Rockford, Lake County, and Madison County are back to accepting all approved residential waste items,” said Director John J. Kim.

The Springfield event on May 6 is voucher only.

The collection will be at at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Since this event is in conjunction with the IEPA, the drop-off event is offered to ALL Illinois residents. In order to participate, residents will need to request a voucher from the City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works. Vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents MUST have a voucher in hand or available on a mobile device to drop off items. Please note: You must be an Illinois resident to participate in the program. This is only open to residential households. This program is not open to organizations or businesses.

Requesting a Voucher

Voucher registration will open Monday, March 27 . To request a voucher from the City of Springfield Office of Public Works, please go online at www.springfield.il.us/hhw to reserve your spot or call 217.789.2255.

Voucher Facts

At the time of reservation, you will be given the option to choose your own drop off time. You can then choose to have your voucher emailed to you or you can print it. Registration will end as soon as all time slots are filled. On the day of the drop off, if you arrive early, miss your time slot, or misplace your voucher, you will be sent to an overflow traffic area and will have to wait for the next available time slot.

Time & Location for Collection

Saturday, May 6, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Only come during your predetermined time.

Illinois State Fairgrounds (Taintor Rd.). Enter through Gate 6 and proceed to Lot 21 by following signs and traffic wardens. Exit through Gate 7 after household hazardous waste has been delivered.

Acceptable items at the collection include:

Acids/Corrosives



Aerosol paints



Antifreeze/coolant



Cleaning products



Drain cleaners



Fertilizers



Fluorescent tubes/compact fluorescent bulbs (CFL)



Fuel additives/cleaners



Hobby chemicals



Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides



Lawn chemicals



Lead acid or Lithium batteries



Mercury thermostats & thermometers



Oil based paints



Old & outdated medications/pharmaceuticals



Old gasoline



Paint thinners/strippers



Pool chemicals



Solvents



Used motor oil



Note: Latex/acrylic paint is NOT a hazardous waste and will not be accepted at the collection. To learn how to properly dispose, please visit the City of Springfield’s webpage www.springfield.il.us/hhw .

Residents who have questions regarding the program or any items listed or not listed may contact the Office of Public Works at 217.789.2255 or e-mail public.works@springfield.il.us.

A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.

In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:

Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095



Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County

https://rockfordil.gov/city-departments/community-and-economic-development/sanitation/household-hazardous-waste/ Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon – 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425



Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf

Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060



Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060 Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340.



Madison County, Madison County Building & Zoning, 249 N. Old St. Louis Road, Wood River, Madison County, https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/recycle_events.php Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us



For questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections, contact Don Buis with the Illinois EPA Waste Reduction Unit at 217-785-4116. HHW collection schedules are also available on the Illinois EPA website at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/collections.html.

Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contactless for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA’s Solid Waste Fund.

