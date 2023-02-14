HSHS Illinois hospitals end visitor restrictions

On Monday, hospitals that are part of the Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) in Illinois returned to pre-pandemic guidelines for visitors, lifting limits on the number of visitors allowed. Officials said the decision was made due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in the communities.

Visitation in high-risk areas or for patients with communicable diseases will be at the discretion of local hospital leadership. Also, departmental leadership may restrict the number of visitors at any point for the safety of patients and colleagues.

HSHS added masking is still mandatory in all healthcare facilities for all patients, visitors and colleagues. Medical grade masks will be provided to visitors if they do not have one.

According to HSHS guidelines, visitors should not enter the hospital if they are experiencing COVID-19, influenza or other potentially infectious illness symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

The guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of in communities. Each hospital may have additional guidelines and varying visiting hours, so refer to your local hospital’s website for specific details.