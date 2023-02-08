Bed Bath & Beyond closing Springfield location

The troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close its Springfield store, along with three others in Illinois. The company is trying to avoid bankruptcy and has already shuttered dozens of stores across the country, starting last fall.

The Springfield store is located in the 3251 S. Veterans Parkway. Stores in Normal, Peoria and Kildeer will also close.

In recent days, reports indicated Bed Bath & Beyond is behind on paying its debts and had missed a loan payment.

Previously, the company announced closures in Joliet, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, Carbondale, Champaign, Bourbonnais, Quincy, Chicago and Vernon Hills.

in early January, the retailer said in a public filing that it faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue operating on its own.

No closing date for Springfield was listed.