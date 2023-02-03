State Week: COVID-19 health emergency to officially end in May

In 2020, Gov. JB Pritzker declared a public health emergency in Illinois. He's continued to renew disaster proclamations since that time, although many COVID-19 requirements like mask and vaccine mandates, have ended. This week, Pritzker announced the emergency will officially end May 11, the same day a national proclamation will expire. We'll bring some context to the historic decision.

Also, an Illinois appellate court has weighed in regarding a lawsuit against the state's new assault weapons ban. And, we learn about an effort that could provide tax breaks to the Chicago Bears if they move to Arlington Heights.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio statehouse reporter Alex Degman.