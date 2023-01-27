State Week: Lawsuits keep coming against the assault weapons law

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the gun law earlier this month. Since then, both state and federal challenges have been filed. More could be coming. We discuss the legal action and how it all could play out.

Illinois also paid off unemployment insurance trust fund debt racked up during the pandemic and we hear about a report that rises concerns over road funding in the age of electric vehicles.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' State Government Reporter Brenden Moore.