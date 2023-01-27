Springfield Administrative Court files now available online

Springfield Administrative Court files are now accessible through the Springfield City Clerk’s website. The files involving alleged violations of the city’s municipal code went live online this week.

The Clerk’s office says past records are being uploaded, but the process will take time. Records dating back to 2015 will eventually be available.

You can now access AC Court files by going directly to this link: http://springfieldcityclerk.com/AdminCourtSearch.aspx

or also by going to this link:

www.springfieldcityclerk.com and clicking AC Court at the top.

The AC Court file numbers are in numerical order. There is also a drop down menu option available to pick how you would like to search.