Illinois assault weapons ban challenged in court

The state’s new assault weapons law is now facing legal challenges.

That was expected as opponents warned they would take the issue to court. Illinois is the ninth state to approve such a law.

Tom DeVore, last year’s Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General, has filed suit in Effingham County. DeVore’s action names top Democrats, including Governor JB Pritzker, as defendants.

The suit claims lawmakers violated the rights of gun owners in approving the change to ban the manufacture, sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons and certain ammunition.

The law also requires people register their semiautomatic weapons with the state within a year. About 90 Illinois sheriffs have issued statements saying they won’t enforce that part of the law.

“No longer can the citizens sit idly by while bureaucrats destroy the very foundational fabric of our great Republic. It’s an honor of my lifetime to play a role in representing the People against tyranny,” DeVore said in a news release Tuesday. “Whether it be with the Illinois Supreme Court or the United States Supreme Court, we will continue to seek redress at every available turn until such time as the foundational principles which make this country great are restored to the People.”

Devore, who argues the law violates due process and equal protection clauses of the Illinois Constitution among other concerns, is also seeking a temporary restraining order. A hearing is set for Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Illinois State Rifle Association said it is also headed to court.

“The ISRA leads the charge in opposing Illinois' new gun legislation, which we believe to be

unconstitutional. We will be filing a federal lawsuit imminently," Executive Director Richard Pearson wrote.

The legislation came about after a deadly mass shooting July 4, 2022 at a Highland Park parade. Supporters of the law said they anticipated court challenges, but have stated confidence it can withstand the review.

But others aren’t so sure. Adam Winkler, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law, was quoted in the Washington Post raising doubts it will survive.

“There’s at least a decent chance that the law will be struck down,” he said.

