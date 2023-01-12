Statewide: Where the bison roam

Bison used to be a familiar part of the prairie landscape. But today, North America has only about 350,000 bison, mostly on private land.

A 30 year experiment found the animals can help insect and plant populations and, possibly, make the prairie more resilient to climate change.

Also this week:

* Peter Medlin reports more school are using software to monitor students when they're online.

* Herb Trix has details on Lake Superior State University's latest edition of the banished word list.

* Eric Stock speaks with a Ukrainian family that has relocated to central Illinois to escape war in their homeland.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth on her efforts to have the site of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot a national monument.

* Yvonne Boose tells us about a northern Illinois city's celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to reach youth in the community.

Chicago Sun-Times /

* Mawa Iqbal introduces us to new state representative Nabeela Syed, 23, who is one of the first two Muslims to serve in the state legislature.

* We recap Gov. JB Pritzker's comments at his inauguration ceremony.

* Lyndsay Jones of WGLT reports on an Illinois State University student raising awareness of a decades-old cold case - the 1975 murder of Carol Rofstad.