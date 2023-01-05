© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Illinois

Statewide: The impact of warmer winters

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published January 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST
Climate map.jpg
Climate Central
/

The average winter temperature in Illinois has risen about five degrees since 1970. We learn about the effects on farmers.

And we learn about a small community restoring its historic opera house with help from a nonprofit. Listen to this week's Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Sean Crawford has the story of Bix Beiderbecke, a renowned jazz musician from the Quad Cities. He died at a young age, but his work continues to inspire nearly a century later.

* Shala Farzan reports how warmer winters are changing how some farmers grow their crops.

* Peter Medlin has details on how school officials have handled concerns over violence in Rockford.

* Eric Stock of WGLT speaks with Fitch Ratings' Jim Auden about the insurance industry. We learn about a changing landscape and what it means for Bloomington-based State Farm.

* Dan Mihalopoulos introduces us to a former Democratic insider who has left Illinois to launch a marijuana farm.

* Rhitu Chatterjee has details on a study that shows, as more states legalize cannabis, more children are consuming edibles. The result can be serious.

* Tim Shelley brings us more on an effort to restore the historic Ellisville Opera House in Fulton County.

Tags
Illinois StatewideIPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories