Statewide: Remembering jazz pioneer Bix Beiderbecke

Leon "Bix" Beiderbecke died in 1931. He was only 28 years old. Yet, his musical influence is still felt today. And in his hometown of Davenport, his name remains prominent. There is a jazz festival, road race and a museum.

We talk with the director about why some view Beiderbecke as one of the greats, yet he remains largely unknown today.

Listen to this week's Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Urban historian Sherman Dilla Thomas discusses Chicago's history hosting political conventions.

* Side Effects Public Media's Aprile Rickert tells us why some physicians are sounding the alarm about abortion restrictions in rural areas.

* Peter Medlin explains what's fueling the growth of esports at Northern Illinois University.

* We have the story of a couple who bought a small town newspaper.

bixmuseum.org / The Bix Beiderbecke Museum

* Sean Crawford speaks with Nathaniel Kraft, Director of the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive in Davenport, Iowa.

* Jonathon Ahl with Harvest Public Media reports on state fairs hoping for a return to pre-pandemic attendance.

* Jonathon Wright takes us to one of the quietest places in Illinois - testing grounds for Caterpillar equipment.

* Reporter Charlotte West with Open Campus explains the story of a man who has served 26 years in prison. He wants out to attend a PhD program.