USDA to fund farmer solar arrays

The U.S. Agriculture Department is giving out more than $1.5 million in rural energy grants to projects in Illinois.

The money will help more than 60 Illinois farmers and businesses install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. Those are among 844 energy infrastructure grants nationwide totaling $285 million in 46 states.

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our country’s resilience,” U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “President Biden has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs."

Among the awards is money for a series of solar arrays:



U.S. Conveyer Technologies in Mackinaw, $19,999

Bachman Custom Feeders hog farm in Delavan, $23,281

Upholstery business - Fehr Cab Interiors in Fairbury, $26,500

Farmer Bradley Crane in Forrest, $12,300

Swine finishing business Strawn Pork LLC in Strawn, $20,000

Livestock producer PVF Angus in Gridley, $15,950

Grain and livestock producer PBZ Incorporated in Chatsworth, $20,000

Chemical business BCS - Soil Fertility and Pest Management in Arrowsmith, $20,000

Chemical business BCS - Soil Fertility and Pest Management in Gibson City, $20,000

Farmer Wesley Hornback in Monticello, $3,798

Kieser Farms in McLean, $20,000

Farmer Keith Detwiler in Flanagan, $7,000

Farmer Paul Schneider in Flanagan, $20,000

Ford Farm Products, Inc in Tonica, $20,000

Farmer Matt Gibson in Knoxville, $18,000

The Lacon rehab Nursing home in Lacon, $156,000

Hawkinson Brothers grain and livestock farms in Galesburg, $20,000

Midwest Trailer Manufacturing in Kewanee, $52,718

The Havana school system, $196,603

Grants to buy energy efficient grain dryers go to:

Gerald Thompson in Colfax $20,000

Shane Family Farms LLC in Princeville 20,000



USDA also announced Thursday it will make $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America, much of it through the Inflation Reduction Act. The deadline to apply for those grants is March 31, 2023.