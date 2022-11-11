© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois

State Week: Dems win big, GOP deals with fallout

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah MeiselAmanda Vinicky
Published November 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Illinois state government will stay in Democratic hands. Gov. JB Pritzker and other statewide candidates swept Republicans on election night. The Democrats also increased their legislative supermajority. As for the Illinois GOP, the results set off a chain reaction.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and Chicago Tonight's Amanda Vinicky.

Note: This show also marks the end of Hannah Meisel's tenure at NPR Illinois. But we'll still from her on future shows. Thanks for all of her efforts.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
Amanda Vinicky
Amanda Vinicky moved to Chicago Tonight on WTTW-TV PBS in 2017.
