State Week: Dems win big, GOP deals with fallout

Illinois state government will stay in Democratic hands. Gov. JB Pritzker and other statewide candidates swept Republicans on election night. The Democrats also increased their legislative supermajority. As for the Illinois GOP, the results set off a chain reaction.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and Chicago Tonight's Amanda Vinicky.

Note: This show also marks the end of Hannah Meisel's tenure at NPR Illinois. But we'll still from her on future shows. Thanks for all of her efforts.