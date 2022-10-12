Remains of World War II sailor returning home to central Illinois

The remains of an Auburn man killed in World War II have been accounted for, according to an announcement from The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Edward Conway was 29 years old and a Navy Electrician’s Mate First Class when his ship was attacked by the Japanese on Dec. 7 1941 at Pearl Harbor. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Conway.

The DPAA said from that day until June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

A news release stated "In Sept. 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Conway."

In 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

To identify Conway’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Conway will be buried Nov. 12 in Decatur.

Conway’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

