© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach our subscription goal for the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter. If you do not subscribe already, click here to stay informed, now.
Illinois

Remains of World War II sailor returning home to central Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published October 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
Flag at Pearl Harbor
Flickr: Ms_Spinwax CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
/
A flag flies over Pearl Harbor

The remains of an Auburn man killed in World War II have been accounted for, according to an announcement from The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Edward Conway was 29 years old and a Navy Electrician’s Mate First Class when his ship was attacked by the Japanese on Dec. 7 1941 at Pearl Harbor. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Conway.

The DPAA said from that day until June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

A news release stated "In Sept. 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Conway."

In 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

To identify Conway’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Conway will be buried Nov. 12 in Decatur.

Conway’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Tags
Illinois Local News
Sean Crawford
Chatham
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories