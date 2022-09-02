Springfield festivals in September

September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month.

Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3)

The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers nationally, musical performances, oyster dishes and food trucks. General admission includes a special SOB tasting glass, a snack at the gate and a brewers guide. The festival will be held at the Inn at 835 in Downtown Springfield.

Springfield Mile (Sept. 3-4)

The flat track motorcycle racing event is back Labor Day weekend. Ticket prices range from $20-$150, prices for children ages 12 and under are $5-$25. The event is held at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand.

Art Spectacular (Sept. 10-11)

The fine art and craft fair includes live music, an hourly carillon performance, food vendors and a raffle. The event is free and is held at the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon in Washington Park.

Oktoberfest (Sept. 10)

The festival at Columbian Grand Hall Knights of Columbus #364 features German bands, German beer and food, Dachshund races, stein holding contests and activities for kids. Tickets cost $5 and all proceeds go to St. Martin DePorres, a local food and clothing pantry.

Opa Greek Fest (Sept. 10)

Held at St. Anthony’s Hellenic Orthodox Church, the event will have live music, dancing and Greek food including gyros, lamb, moussaka, spinach pies and baklava. Admission is free but items are priced individually.

Bites on the Boulevard Festival (Sept. 15)

This year’s family-friendly event will include up to 40 participating vendors and proceeds go to local schools and the Cochlear Implant Awareness Foundation. The event is held at the District 23 Boutique Parking Lot at 1413 S. MacArthur Blvd

Edwards Place Fine Art Fair (Sept. 17-18)

The fine art fair , held at 700 N. Fourth St., features artists from across the country. The event also includes tours of Edwards Place Historic Home, a used book sale benefitting the Michael Victor II Art Library, live music and food and beverage vendors.

Oktoberfest (Sept. 17)

Buzz Bomb Brewing Co. on Adams Street in downtown Springfield will play host to the city’s second Oktoberfest this month. The event will feature local and regional breweries, live music, games for all ages, a food truck and craft vendors. Tickets are $10.

21st Annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival (Sept. 23-25)