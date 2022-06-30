Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player dies in highway accident

A pitcher on Springfield’s Prospect League baseball team, the Lucky Horseshoes, died in a traffic accident late Wednesday.

The Sangamon County Coroner reported Lucas Otto, 20, of Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened on Interstate 72 between Buffalo and Illiopolis.

Police said a driver going the wrong way struck Otto’s vehicle. The other driver is hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Otto died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police are investigating.

The team’s website says Otto was a sophomore at Lakeland College in Mattoon.