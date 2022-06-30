© 2022 NPR Illinois
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player dies in highway accident

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT
Lucas Otto
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
/
Lucas Otto

A pitcher on Springfield’s Prospect League baseball team, the Lucky Horseshoes, died in a traffic accident late Wednesday.

The Sangamon County Coroner reported Lucas Otto, 20, of Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened on Interstate 72 between Buffalo and Illiopolis.

Police said a driver going the wrong way struck Otto’s vehicle. The other driver is hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Otto died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police are investigating.

The team’s website says Otto was a sophomore at Lakeland College in Mattoon.

Sean Crawford
