State Week: Pritzker lays out budget, slams Trump

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBen Szalinski
Published February 21, 2025 at 11:06 AM CST

Gov. JB Pritzker plans to raise spending in the next fiscal year amid concerns over federal funding that ahs been interrupted by the Trump Administration.

The governor says he expects a better revenue picture than what was previously predicted. But Republicans say Pritzker might be setting Illinois up for a tax hike. Many of the GOP also took offense at comments the governor made comparing the president and his followers to Nazis.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Ben Szalinski.

Government & Politics IPRState WeekFY 2026 Budget
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Ben Szalinski
Ben joined CNI in November 2024 as a Statehouse reporter covering the General Assembly from Springfield and other events happening around state government. He previously covered Illinois government for The Daily Line following time in McHenry County with the Northwest Herald. Ben is also a graduate of the University of Illinois Springfield PAR program. He is a lifelong Illinois resident and is originally from Mundelein.
