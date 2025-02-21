State Week: Pritzker lays out budget, slams Trump

Gov. JB Pritzker plans to raise spending in the next fiscal year amid concerns over federal funding that ahs been interrupted by the Trump Administration.

The governor says he expects a better revenue picture than what was previously predicted. But Republicans say Pritzker might be setting Illinois up for a tax hike. Many of the GOP also took offense at comments the governor made comparing the president and his followers to Nazis.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Ben Szalinski.