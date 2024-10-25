© 2024 NPR Illinois
State Week: Testimony begins in Madigan's trial

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah McCarthy
Published October 25, 2024 at 1:11 PM CDT
With a jury finally seated, opening statements happened early in the week and prosecutors began presenting their case. Michael Madigan, the former longtime Illinois House Speaker, is on trial for racketeering and bribery. His confidant, Michael McClain , is being tried at the same time.

Some of the first witnesses included former state lawmakers and the jury heard the first of what is expected to be dozens of wiretap conversations.

The trial is expected to last at least until December.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hannah McCarthy
Hannah McCarthy is the Couch Fellow at NHPR. She will spend a year working as a reporter in the newsroom, and as a producer on "Word of Mouth," and "Outside/In." Hannah received her M.A. in journalism from New York University, where she studied longform non-fiction writing and audio production. While in New York, Hannah worked as a reporter for Bedford + Bowery and interned at WNYC's "Death, Sex and Money" podcast.
