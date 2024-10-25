State Week: Testimony begins in Madigan's trial

With a jury finally seated, opening statements happened early in the week and prosecutors began presenting their case. Michael Madigan, the former longtime Illinois House Speaker, is on trial for racketeering and bribery. His confidant, Michael McClain , is being tried at the same time.

Some of the first witnesses included former state lawmakers and the jury heard the first of what is expected to be dozens of wiretap conversations.

The trial is expected to last at least until December.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel.