State Week: Kamala Harris and Illinois

The bombshell announcement that Joe Biden will step aside and pave the way for Kamala Harris to become the Democratic Party presidential nominee has shaken up politics. The change also will impact the upcoming national convention in Chicago and Republican efforts to pick up seats in Illinois races.

Our panel discusses what it all means and J.B. Pritzker's odds at becoming Harris' running mate.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield and Patrick Pfingsten, author of The Illinoize political newsletter and morning host at WMAY radio in Springfield.