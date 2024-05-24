© 2024 NPR Illinois
State Week: A new budget within reach

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Alex DegmanCharles N. Wheeler III
Published May 24, 2024 at 12:58 PM CDT
After months of trying to come to an agreement on a new spending plan, it appears state lawmakers and the governor have come together. But it will take a few extra days to get it approved.

Also, Illinois House staff pushing to unionize have been critical of their boss. We also discuss other legislation getting attention in the final days of the session.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio statehouse reporter Alex Degman.

