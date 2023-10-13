Illinois remains on heightened alert for threats in the wake of the Middle East conflict

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration said Friday the state is closely monitoring the Middle East conflict and potential threats in Illinois.

An announcement mentioned the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, and the Illinois State Police are on alert. It also said the Governor has been briefed by both agencies and the White House. The agencies have been advised to work closely with law enforcement partners.

There is concern places of worship across the state could be targeted. The administration said it will work to protect First Amendment rights and the safety of worshippers.

“As Governor of Illinois, it is my top priority to keep our residents safe and we are closely monitoring any potential threats that may arise,” according to Pritzker. “Here in Illinois, we reject those who use violence to instill terror and fear and are committed to ensuring our religious institutions and schools remain safe.”

At this time, there is no actionable intelligence regarding any credible threats in Illinois, according to the governor's office.

"However, as always, if members of the public see something, they are encouraged to say something. The public should report suspicious behavior to local law enforcement by calling direct or to 911 depending on the level of the threat," the statement read.

“The unilateral security efforts with all levels of government is critical as we remain vigilant,” said Homeland Security Advisor to Governor J.B. Pritzker and IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Global conflicts have cascading effects within our communities statewide so we remain vigilant here in Illinois.”

“The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center is aware of terroristic messaging being perpetuated online concerning HAMAS-aligned propaganda and the ‘day of rage,’ said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “Law enforcement takes these threats very seriously and stand prepared to take appropriate action.”