East Peoria teen identified as pedestrian killed by train in Normal

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published June 26, 2025 at 9:10 AM CDT
The McLean County coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a passenger train in Normal on Tuesday.

Coroner Kathy Yoder said James E. Camden, 19, of East Peoria, died from multiple injuries in the incident. It happened sometime before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near the train tracks at Towanda Avenue and Kays Drive in northeast Normal.

Normal Police and fire crews responded to the incident and said they found the body near the tracks.

Toxicology tests are pending.

Normal Police say they do not suspect foul play.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the incident.

Amtrak Police assisted Normal Police and the McLean County coroner’s office in the investigation.

Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
