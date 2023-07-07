© 2023 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: A year after the shooting that spurred Illinois' assault weapons ban

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Mawa IqbalMichael Puente
Published July 7, 2023
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

This week was the one year anniversary of the deadly parade shooting in Highland Park.

We look back at Illinois' response, an assault weapons ban, which is still still winding its way through the courts.

We also examine what Illinois done to ensure abortion access in the state and what lawmakers are considering going forward.

And we recap NASCAR's big day on the streets of Chicago.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by WBEZ's Mawa Iqbal and Michael Puente.

Sean Crawford
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
Michael Puente
Michael covers news and issues primarily in Northwest Indiana, Chicago's Southeast side and South Suburbs.
